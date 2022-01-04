Megan Thee Stallion and WizKid Are Set to Headline 2022 Afro Nation Puerto Rico

If you’re looking for plans this Spring Break, Afro Nation has got you covered!

The festival is going down on March 24-26 in Balneario de Carolina, Puerto Rico. Headliners, Megan Thee Stallion, and WizKid, will be joined by Afro B, best known for his infectious smash hit, “Drogba (Joanna).” Afrobeat artist, CKay will also blaze the stage with his TikTok viral song, “Love Nwantit (Ah ah ah).” Legendary dancehall artist, Kranium will bring his influence to the event.

The lineup also includes Patrice Roberts, Tems, Shenseea, Koffee, Tekno, and many more acts.

For more information about Afro Nation Puerto Rico, visit the official website.

Burna Boy will join Megan Thee Stallion and WizKid for the biggest Afrobeats festival in Portugal.

Taking place on July 1-3, the festival took two years off as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning next year with what the organizers call a “landmark” iteration.

The line up includes Beenie Man, Ckay, Diamond Platnumz, Koffee, Naira Marley, Rema, Tekno, Tems, Wande Coal, and more. More surprise guests are expected to be announced for phase 2.