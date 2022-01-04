Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Breakup Rumors After Pictures With BF Disappear From IG

Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Breakup Rumors After Pictures With BF Disappear From IG

Breakup rumors are in the air for Megan Thee Stallion.

The 26-year-old WAP rapper has seemingly deleted most of the pictures of her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine aka Pardi from Instagram.

She also did not publicly wish him a happy birthday, which was December 29. It is unknown if the two are still together, although Pardi still has pictures of the couple on his Instagram.

Why Megan ain’t show Pardi no bday love 🥺 I hope there isn’t trouble in paradise. That freestyle just made me love him ! — Casper The Friendly Ghost (@innnnnerg) January 3, 2022

The Hotties of course, took to social media to share their reactions of the rumored breakup.

Pardi is nowhere to be seen on Megan’s IG 💀 they broke up — Keyoncé 🐝 (@Key0nte) January 3, 2022

Wait, I noticed Pardi wasn’t in Megan’s 2021 recap… pic.twitter.com/Y9nQFIeNEh — 5 Miles to Messy (@divaTy) January 3, 2022

Pardi was last spotted at Thee Stallion HBCU graduation showering her with affection after she walked in the ceremony.

