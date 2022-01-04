Breakup rumors are in the air for Megan Thee Stallion.
The 26-year-old WAP rapper has seemingly deleted most of the pictures of her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine aka Pardi from Instagram.
She also did not publicly wish him a happy birthday, which was December 29. It is unknown if the two are still together, although Pardi still has pictures of the couple on his Instagram.
The Hotties of course, took to social media to share their reactions of the rumored breakup.
Pardi was last spotted at Thee Stallion HBCU graduation showering her with affection after she walked in the ceremony.
