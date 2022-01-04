New NYC Mayor Eric Adams Bikes to His Second Day in Office

New NYC Mayor Eric Adams Bikes to His Second Day in Office

New York City mayor Eric Adams was sworn into office as a part of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. For his first week on the job, Mayor Adams is joining the people of his city and biking through its busy streets to get to work.

New York City’s official Twitter account captured the moment of the new mayor cycling to the office on a Citi Bike with a suit and tie. To ensure safety, Mayor Adams is also pictured with a bike helmet.

“On the road again! @NYCMayor Adams hops on a @CitiBikeNYC en route to #GetStuffDone!” the tweet reads.

Advertisement