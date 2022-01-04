New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.

Comfortable in his first 90 days behind bars, Sheff posted a new prison photo on his Instagram account, with the caption reading, “Happy Blue Years 💫 I AINT YA REGULAR G MEMBER EVERYBODY KNOW IM SANCTION 💙

#FREEME #AYOOOCIIID #TENTOES”

Sheff is expected to hit the streets sometime in 2023.

Advertisement