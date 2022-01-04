Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
Comfortable in his first 90 days behind bars, Sheff posted a new prison photo on his Instagram account, with the caption reading, “Happy Blue Years 💫 I AINT YA REGULAR G MEMBER EVERYBODY KNOW IM SANCTION 💙
#FREEME #AYOOOCIIID #TENTOES”
Sheff is expected to hit the streets sometime in 2023.
