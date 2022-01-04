Soulja Boy Announces New TV Show and Says He’s Done With Rap Beefs

Soulja Boy Announces New TV Show and Says He’s Done With Rap Beefs

Soulja Boy is singing a new tune in the rap industry. The “Rick & Morty” rapper says he is planning to put all of his rap beefs behind him going forward and focus on his acting career.

He shared details during a recent Instagram Live that he has a new TV show with Revolt TV coming out this year, and is “an actor now.”

He added that he is going into the year with “positive energy” and doesn’t have any “smoke, no problems, no nothin’.”

Advertisement

SouljaBoy teased his new TV show on IG Live in a statement below.

“Being Draco, new TV show January 21, 2022, we going into the year with all positive energy, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t got no beef with nobody. I ain’t got no smoke, no problems, no nothin’. All I’m doing is TV show and movies, I’m a actor now.”

This comes after Soulja Boy made headlines calling a quite a few of rappers out, including Ye for ditching his features and self proclaiming himself as the first to do pretty much everything.

Big Draco also found himself being pulled from performing at The Millennium Tour following the shooting death of Young Dolph for his own safety.

No official word from Revolt TV on Soulja’s TV show yet.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.