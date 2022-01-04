Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is under arrest for DUI after being found passed out in his car.

TMZ Sports reported that Hobbs was asleep at the wheel of his car on a parking lot exit ramp at the Cromwell Hotel early Monday morning. He was eventually arrested following poor field sobriety tests.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said the team are aware of the arrest, but nothing has been determined about his status.

Advertisement

“The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information,” The Raiders statement read. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Hobbs’ attorneys told TMZ Sports that the “facts and circumstances” related by Las Vegas PD leave “serious concerns” that the incident does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.