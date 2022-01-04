The Washington Football Team will soon have a new identity.

The Washington Football Team will unveil its new team name and logo on Feb. 2, team president Jason Wright said on Tuesday.

The wait is almost over



Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

The search for a new name has been underway since the summer of 2020 when Redskins was dropped following pressure from several sponsors.

In his announcement, Wright called it “nearly an impossible task” to select a name that all fans would identify as their favorite choice, but believes the selection is a name that “aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.”

Many in the Washington DC area was calling for the football team to be named the ” RedWolves”, but Wright also address that issue.



“Early on we understood Wolves — or some variation of it — was one of our fan favorites,” Wright wrote in a letter published on WFT’s website. “As I’ve said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully.

In the meantime, we all will have to wait patiently for another month to no longer call the Washington NFL franchise the Washington Football Team.

