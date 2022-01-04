After 18 years including two Super Bowl victories, Ben Roethlisberger played his final home game as a Pittsburgh Steelers. Roethlisberger played well enough to lead the Steelers to a 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football to keep the team’s slim playoff hopes alive.

“Um, you know what, it’s funny because, probably not the way you wanted it, other than the win,” Roethlisberger, holding back tears, told ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game when asked how his final game at Heinz Field went. “And that’s all that really matters. That’s kind of been the story of my career. It’s not always pretty, but we find a way. Man, did our defense step up tonight and the guys, it was just so much fun to be out here. These are the best fans in sports and this is the best place to play.”

The win gives Roethlisberger a 92-32 all-time record at Heinz Field as the Steelers’ quarterback. Roethlisberger improved to 26-3-1 against the Browns, who famously passed on the Findlay, Ohio, native in the 2004 NFL Draft.

If the Steelers can win their season finale game in Baltimore against the Ravens, there is a slim chance Big Ben might get one more playoff run left.