Just months after releasing his 10th studio album DONDA, Ye is already working on a follow up to the hip-hop/gospel album.

Pusha-T’s manager and former COO of G.O.O.D. Music, Steven Victor, told Complex that Kanye is currently working on a sequel to his DONDA album. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Victor said.

News of this comes just a week after a video surfaced online of Ye in the studio with Scarface.

Ye working on new music in the studio with Scarface last night (12.28.21) pic.twitter.com/Js8UnLjkC3 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) December 30, 2021

Ye is notorious for name changes and unreleased albums. If this is true, and if Kanye does call his upcoming album DONDA 2, it will be the first time we’ve gotten a sequel album from Ye.

Victor did not go into details about the specifics of the album, other than calling it a masterpiece. It is unknown whether Ye will be experimenting with new sounds, or if the second installment will be a feature studded spectacle like its predecessor. Maybe the rollout will be just as hectic and inventive as the rollout for DONDA. Hopefully, now that Kanye and Drake have made amends, we will get a song or songs from the two together