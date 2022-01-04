Whoopi Goldberg has joined the list of American citizens impacted by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

During Monday’s episode, The View co-host, Joy Behar, revealed Goldberg’s positive test and that she is experienced mild symptoms. Goldberg is vaccinated and also received a booster shot. The rest of the cast filmed the show from remote locations.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are this year,” Behar said. “Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely — hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.”

Advertisement