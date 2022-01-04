The U.S. is breaking a COVID-19 record after 1 million people tested positive Monday. The highly infectious omicron variant is fueling the surge.

Monday’s record is almost twice the previous daily record, set just four days earlier. The data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

According to data recorded by the Johns Hopkins University tracker, Monday’s case count is nearly double the previous single-day record of more than 585,000 set on December 30 2021.

Advertisement

With 1 million new cases, Dr. Fauci warned there is still a danger of a surge in hospitalizations due to the surge in infections even as early data suggests the Omicron variant is less severe.

Dr. Fauci said in an interview with CNN on Sunday:

“The only difficulty is that if you have so many cases, even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with Omicron than it is with Delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the healthcare system.”

According to reports, The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be coming out with more clarification on whether people with Covid-19 should test negative to leave isolation, after confusion last week over guidance that would let people leave after five days without symptoms.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.