Former Death Row Records artist Danny Boy recently sat down with The Art Of Dialogue to talk about the Notorious B.I.G. murder in 1997, the person suspected of pulling the trigger that ended Biggie’s life and the vibe he got from the alleged murderer and associate of Suge Knight.

Danny Boy never says that he believes that infamous Blood gang member Wardell “Poochie” Fouse was the actual triggerman, but he did say that Poochie, who was killed in 2003, gave him the eerie feeling one would get from a killer.

“Do I believe that man was a killer?” he said. “I’ll answer that. He definitely was a killer. He looked like it. He acted like it when it he came in the room. It was something about him. He wasn’t a tall man. He wasn’t big, nothing like that. To me he looked like that wasn’t the one to fuck with.”

Advertisement