Aaliyah’s fans gear up for new music from the late singer as the posthumous album Unstoppable is coming soon!

On Monday, Aaliyah’s uncle and label founder Barry Hankerson made an appearance on The Geno Jones Show and confirmed that Aaliyah’s album will drop in January. He also dropped a star-studded list of features on the album. The Blackground Records founder also confirmed from Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Future, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Brown.

Barry Hankerson confirms Aaliyah’s new “album” will be dropping this month. pic.twitter.com/n7AQpfvESr — AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) January 4, 2022

During the interview on the YouTube talk show, Hankerson spoke on how Unstoppable came about.

“About five years ago we realized we had quite a bit of music that we had never put out that was recorded by Aaliyah,” said her uncle. “The vocals were there, and we decided to try to remaster it and to ask other artists that were big fans of her if they would like to participate in being on various songs.”

And although Hankerson is satisfying Aaliyah’s fans by keeping her legacy alive, he talked about this being a difficult process balancing making music and recovering from his niece’s death.

“It was very difficult sometimes when we were listening,” he said. “Before we started listening to her sing, she would be maybe talking on the mic. Just talking about personal things and about how she wanted to hear the finished product of the song she was working on.”

He continued, “So it was very emotional because we knew when she was saying that, she had no idea she would not be here to hear the finished product. So it was incredibly heart-wrenching at times. But we did suck it up and we got through it.”

Currently, Aaliyah has a song out, “Posion,” featuring the Weeknd, and back in August, Hankerson, and EMPIRE Records finally released Aaliyah’s back catalog to streaming platforms.

In 2001, Aaliyah died in a plane crash at the age of 22.