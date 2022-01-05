Antonio Brown Takes a Courtside Seat to Nets-Grizzlies After Being Dismissed from Bucs

The aftermath of Antonio Brown‘s dismissal from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has led to finger-pointing across social media and calls for the wide receiver to get help. Despite not being on the team anymore, Brown is still living his best life, taking in the Brooklyn Nets from a courtside seat.

AB was spotted at Barclays Center as Kevin Durant and the Nets hosted Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Antonio Brown is courtside at the Nets game. pic.twitter.com/YIM1KkOsOo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2022

In one of the more bizarre scenes in NFL history, Antonio Brown ripped off his jersey mid-game and threw it into the stands. He then went into the locker room and got dressed, leaving his team behind at MetLife Stadium.

Another angle of AB running off of the field shirtless during a Bucs offensive drive. pic.twitter.com/YWAUvTxHq1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

After causing an uproar all across social media, Brown hopped online himself letting off the tweet “Super Gremlin.”

The Buccaneers would complete a comeback and win 28-24. Following the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians gave a statement.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2 — xz – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 2, 2022

.@JenHale504 breaks down the full situation surrounding Antonio Brown in what is now his final game with the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/QOqWGYzDGc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022

On the sideline, ESPN reports, Brown’s teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard attempted to calm Brown after he tossed his jersey and pads into the stands. Previously, Arians attempted to have Brown enter the game twice but he refused.

Tom Brady also chimed in on the controversial moment.

“We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team,” Brady said. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”