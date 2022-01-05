Betty White’s life will be celebrated via Betty White Day in her home state of Illinois. White was from the Chicago-neighboring town of Oak Park. Betty White Day will be recognized on Jan. 17, what would have been her 100th bithday.

Vicki Scaman, president of the Village of Oak Park, spoke to TMZ and revealed how the people of her village appreciated the kind words extended from White to the area, despite her originating from California.

The Oak Park small business community will offer “Betty White Specials,” of those is Mickey’s REstaurant that will provide one of White’s favorite meals in a hotdog, fries and a diet coke. Turano Bakery will also have a giant birthday cake.

Just yesterday, Betty White’s death had been ruled to have been of natural causes. White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, denied rumors that White’s death was due to receiving the booster shot.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” Witjas said, according to PEOPLE. “People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

Rumors circulated online that Betty White received the shot and delivered a statement endorsing the shot. The statement attributed to Betty White was false.