George Floyd’s niece Arianna Delane is finally recovering after being shot on January 1.

On New Year’s Day, 4-year-old Delane, who was identified as the niece of George Floyd, got rushed to a Houston hospital after several shots were fired in her home.

The shooting happened on Houston’s south side just before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex located on the 3300 block of Yellowstone Boulevard.

Houston police said at least one person fired several shots into the apartment where four adults and two children were inside.

A family friend said Floyd’s niece, Arianna suffered a punctured lung, punctured liver and three broken ribs. She is still in the hospital. She underwent surgery and is now recovering. The family member said Arianna walked Tuesday for the first time since being shot.

ON Tuesday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement regarding an investigation about the incident.

“The investigation into the senseless shooting of the 4-year-old female at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard on Saturday morning (January 1) continues to move forward.

I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city to continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible.”

So far, investigators says there no suspect description or motive in the shooting.

George Floyd was a Black man and a victim of police brutality as he was killed in police custody on May 25. Floyd was 46-years-old.

