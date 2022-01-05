Kanye Spotted On Another Date With “Uncut Gems” Actress Julia Fox In NYC

It seems as if Kanye has decided to enjoy his life as a single man.

Over the last few weeks the hip hop artist and fashion designer has been partying in Houston and Miami with Justin Laboy, Future, Quavo, and other celebrities.

It also looks like Ye is ready to jump back in to the dating game as well.

For the second time in just a few days, West has been spotted with Uncut Gems actress, Julia Fox, but this time in New York City.

Ye and Julia Fox in New York tonight pic.twitter.com/pylOArPA4l — Donda’s Place (@dondasplace) January 5, 2022

According to Page Six, the two attended Jeremy O. Harris’ Tony-nominated Broadway play, Slave Play, with some friends. The two then headed over to the popular italian restaurant Carbone. The two were first spotted together over the weekend on a double date with N.O.R.E. and his wife Neri Santiago.

A source told the media outlet that “Julia and Ye are dating.” They went on to call them “kindred spirits” who both just got out of relationships and have helped each other “recover immensely.”

After her first date with Ye, Julia Fox told a paparazzi “I don’t know” when asked if there would be a second date.