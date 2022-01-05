Moneybagg Yo must have found out “Wockesha” doesn’t love him because he has announced that he will not bring her into 2022. Moneybagg hit Twitter and revealed that he will not use substances, specifically lean, when creating.

“I use to think being sober would fuck wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure,” Moneybagg Yo wrote. He would hashtag #NomoWockesha.

— Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 4, 2022

Back in September 2021, Moneybagg Yo gave his “Wockesha” single a larger look, adding in the assistance of Lil Wayne and Ashanti. The original single features a sample of Wayne talking about his cup on the opener.

Back in July, the original received a video, highlighting the addictive nature of codeine and giving a real visual of Moneybagg and his purple cup, which he sees as a woman, but everybody else sees a floating cup.

You can check out the hilarious video, which also has a Lil Wayne cameo, below.