Pooh Shiesty has sidestepped a potential life sentence after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Rolling Stone reports the charge is from an altercation in Florida in October 2020. Pooh Shiesty is alleged to have shot a man in the buttocks while engaging in the purchase of sneakers and marijuana.

By entering a guilty plea, federal prosecutors tossed out three additional charges that could have landed Pooh Shiesty in prison for life. He still faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

On October 25th, Pooh Shiesty’s trial was set to begin for an armed robbery case, where the rapper is being accused of shooting a man in his bottom during a hotel confrontation last year. Instead, Shiesty entered a guilty plea.

Bradford Cohen, Shiesty’s defense attorney reportedly told the judge on the case that Shiesty and his co-defendant “both wish to change their plea from not guilty to guilty” during a hearing in October.

“We’ve entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case,” Cohen stated.

Shiesty has been in jail since July of this year. His previous plans to plead not guilty to the four-count indictment.

Pooh Shiesty is currently incarcerated at the Turner Guilford Knight Correction facility in Miami. While behind bars, Pooh Shiesty has released a new jail freestyle for his fans titled “Federal Contraband.”

The new release brings bars that highlight his case, becoming a superstar, and more.