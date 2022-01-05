On a new brand campaign called Challenge Accepted, M.A.C Cosmetics has teamed up with two music icons, Cher and Saweetie. The new campaign is all about defying convention and demonstrating that performance is everything, in the brand’s characteristic style. M.A.C. invites everyone to put their makeup to the test with Challenge Accepted.

Cher and Saweetie are leading the charge as an unexpected celebrity combo who outperform, outshine, and outlast the competition in the same way that M.A.C. products do. They are individually iconic artists that epitomize M.A.C’s mission to create best-in-class makeup that empowers each and every member of their community and works as hard as they do, never settling and never hesitant to question convention.

“I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” says Saweetie. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like M·A·C, it was the perfect fit.” She continues, “M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

Advertisement

“I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair and costumes at four,” said Cher. “I also ran around naked singing into mom’s hair brush. I was always stubborn. Later that stubbornness turned into my mantra…I DON’T BELIEVE THE WORD ’NO’…no matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’ t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because…what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall I just backed up and turned around. I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millenium.”

You can learn more about the campaign here.