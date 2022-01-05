Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked into FedEx Field on Sunday and handed a beating to the Washington Football Team. As he exited, fans reached out to greet him and a railing collapsed, leading to fans crashing onto the field at his feet.

Hurts attempted to help as many fans as he could before heading back into the locker room. Following the event, Hurts wrote a letter to the NFL asking about what more can be done to secure fans in the future.

“I am writing to inquire about what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident that took place at FedExField on January 2, 2022,” Hurts wrote. “As you are aware, many individuals including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedExField tunnel collapsed.

“Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.”

Throughout the letter, Hurts provided his account of the incident and challenged both the NFL and the Washington Football Team to prevent an accident like this in the future.

“The resources of the NFL and team organizations ensure our safety through plating this physical sport, but what happened on Sunday put both fans and players unnecessarily at risk long after the final whistle. I look forward to hearing from you on this matter.”

ESPN reports WFT president Jason Wright “received the letter and sent a private email in reply. He looks forward to talking to Jalen. Additionally, we’re working to ensure this does not happen again.”

“We appreciate Jalen’s concerns and have been reviewing the incident with the Washington Football Team,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said.

According to ESPN, fans stated they did not receive any offers for medical treatment following the incident. Twitter users reveal the current fix at FedEx Field is zip ties.