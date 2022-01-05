Super Bowl LVI was set to take over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA but the Omicron variant may throw a wrench in those plans. The game is set to be held on Feb. 13, but a backup plan is being created in case COVID restrictions do not allow for the game to go on.

According to ESPN, backup plans are not abnormal for the league but the indoor restrictions of Los Angeles create a greater possibility.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

“Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

One of the backup locations is AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which hosted the Rose Bowl because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.

On Wednesday, The 2022 Grammy Awards were postponed in Los Angeles. In a recent statement from the Recording Academy, the ceremony, scheduled for January 31, 2022, will be postponed because of the sudden uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles due to the easily spread Omicron variant. The statement says, “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

It continues, “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation have announced Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar as the headliners for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.