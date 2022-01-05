The Weeknd Disguises Himself as an Old Man for ‘Dawn FM’ Album Cover

The Weeknd has been preparing fans for the Friday release of his fifth studio album since he announced the release date yesterday. Now we’re even closer to Dawn FM as the Canadian singer and songwriter dropped the cover art today.

Again, Abel is in character mode with Dawn FM just he did with his 2020 release of After Hours, but this time he’s disguised as an older version of himself. He looks lost as he looks in the camera old, grey hair, wrinkled skin, and chapped lips.

No telling where he’s going with this, but according to the trailer released yesterday, we can expect him to be out of this world.

During the cinematic trailer, there’s a written message that says, “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” Then at the end, a radio voice-over comes on and says, “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

new album : dawn FM // january 7th pic.twitter.com/2H8AsuLcCi — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 3, 2022

The Weeknd’s online shop also has an alternate cover for the collector’s edition of the album, with artwork by Robert Beatty that doesn’t include the older Weeknd.