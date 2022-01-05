The Compton bred rapper just dodged a big one.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has decided not to charge YG in relation to a robbery that took place in 2020. The D.A.’s office cited that there is insufficient evidence to charge YG with robbery. “Not enough evidence of what defendant did to aid and abet the crime. Presence during the crime alone is not sufficient.”

YG’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said that he would get his client out of this situation, and was eventually successful. Tacopina told TMZ that he was able to speak with the D.A. to get them to see that YG did nothing wrong and that “charging him wasn’t in anyones best interests.”

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,” Tacopina said. “YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details…we are learning about this case through the media. … The motives here are pretty clear.”

Tacopina also believes that the LAPD has a vendetta against YG.

YG was arrested in January 2020 at his San Fernando home, just two days before he was scheduled to perform during the Nipsey Hussle tribute at the Grammy’s. Tacopina also believes that the timing of the arrest is suspect as well.

“The timing is suspect, to put it mildly,” Tacopina said at the time of YG’s arrest.