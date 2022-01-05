Young Thug stopped to help a stranded motorist.

Atlanta mega star Young Thug demonstrated an act of kindness to start the new year by giving a stranded motorist a jumpstart.

The “Go Crazy” rapper shared a video on social media Tuesday showing a stranded truck on the side of the road, and saying, “I don’t know why God made him pull me over, but he saw my truck and was like ‘yo, yo, yo’ [and] flagged me down. I gave him a jump-start.”

Young Thug has taken numerous artists under his wing and given back to his community through charity.

Thugger confirmed in an interview how he paid Lil baby 10k to stay out the streets in an effort to help him focus more on his rap career.

“I just didn’t want him to go back to prison,” the Slime City rapper stated.

“I was scared for him to go back to jail ’cause he had just did a bid. He got straight out of jail and went straight back to the same neighborhood.”

Thug added, “The same house that the police bust and locked him up. He went right back to the same house.”

It’s unclear where in Atlanta this act of kindness from Young Thug took place but we are sure it wont be the last time Thugga has shows love for people.

