With the current surge of the Omicron variant, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed, packing emergency rooms and hospital beds across the country. In the Hip Hop community, more than a few have lost their battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus, including Fred The Godson and Boo-Yaa Tribe member Gangsta Ridd. After a recent post from Wack 100, the Hip Hop community has taken notice and is sending strength to “The Drama King” DJ Kay Slay, who is currently fighting the battle himself.

“Pray for my brotha @djkayslay,” Wack captioned. “It’s not looking good. He might be mad at me for this those that know Slay but he needs all the support he can get … Been 14 days fighting Covid and he’s just be put on a ventilator . Keep him in your prayers Please.”

Comments from the likes of Uncle Murda, DJ EFN, Ebro Darden and Twista sent their concerns and well wishes to the Harlem Hip Hop renaissance man, who is known as one of New York’s best radio DJs and well as one of the city’s most revered graffiti artists of all time, appearing in the 1982 cult classic movie Style Wars.

The Northstar Group/The Source Magazine would like to send strength to the Drama King in his battle.