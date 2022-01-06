As Gunna gears up to drop part four of his Drip Season installment, it’s looking more like diss season for the Atlanta rapper. Yesterday in promotion for his DS4 album, which drops on Friday, Gunna went on Twitter and took a shot at rapper Freddie Gibbs.
Gunna said it’ll be Freddie Gibbs’s biggest moment of his career when he drops DS4.
Word clearly got back to Gibbs as he responded humorously back on Twitter.
A few hours after Gunna’s tweet, Akademiks shared a video of the YSL artist playing a snippet of an unreleased track with a line that said, “I can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs.”
Freddie Gibbs used this moment to promote the new music he has on the way. Gibbs sarcastically then asked Gunna for a feature for his SSS album that is set to release.
This Gunna and Gibbs beef stem from a comment Gibbs made on Twitter back in May of 2020 about Gunna being featured on an episode of Crime Stoppers. Gibbs tweeted, “If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it.”