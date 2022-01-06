As Gunna gears up to drop part four of his Drip Season installment, it’s looking more like diss season for the Atlanta rapper. Yesterday in promotion for his DS4 album, which drops on Friday, Gunna went on Twitter and took a shot at rapper Freddie Gibbs.

Gunna said it’ll be Freddie Gibbs’s biggest moment of his career when he drops DS4.

When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career. — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 5, 2022

Word clearly got back to Gibbs as he responded humorously back on Twitter.

Nigga said “Freddie Gibbs will be the biggest moment of his career. “ 😂 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

A few hours after Gunna’s tweet, Akademiks shared a video of the YSL artist playing a snippet of an unreleased track with a line that said, “I can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs.”

This 5 seconds hotter than anything FEDERICK Gibbs ever released in his life. pic.twitter.com/n1l8KI0xWA — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 5, 2022

Freddie Gibbs used this moment to promote the new music he has on the way. Gibbs sarcastically then asked Gunna for a feature for his SSS album that is set to release.

Damn that was it? I thought fam was gon gimme some bars. Let’s go #SSS 🐰🛸 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

I love gunna music I think he one of the best making music so to be recognized by one of the best is a blessing. Now don’t take this get back shit personal. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

I’m the hot topic right now these niggaz need me to push the project. I get it. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

U can say U sold more records got more money but I ain’t never been on crime stoppers. Fin. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

2 years ago these niggaz wouldn’t have mentioned my name. That let U know who the new king is. 👑🐰 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

I’m just gon leave this right here y’all have a good evening. pic.twitter.com/3nKcLREUfD — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 5, 2022

This Gunna and Gibbs beef stem from a comment Gibbs made on Twitter back in May of 2020 about Gunna being featured on an episode of Crime Stoppers. Gibbs tweeted, “If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it.”