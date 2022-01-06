Griselda Records Responds To WWE After Multiple Westside Gunn Songs Were Taken Off Of YouTube

Fans of Westside Gunn know that he is an avid WWE fan. Many of his songs include snippets of WWE promo’s, matches, or interviews. However, the WWE issued copyright takedown notices on many of Westside Gunn’s songs on YouTube, resulting in many songs being taken down.

“Due to a copyright takedown notice that we received, we had to take down the following videos from YouTube,” reads the note before listing off the affected videos. “Retroactive copyright claims why?? @WWE” Griselda wrote in an Instagram story.

@WWE

Among the songs taken down were “Claiborne Kick” featuring Boldy James, “The Hurt Business,” featuring Smoke DZA & Wale, “French Toast,” featuring Wale and Joyce Wrice, and “Allah Sent Me,” Featuring Benny The Butcher and Conway the Machine.

This is not the first time Westside Gunn has ran into trouble with WWE. In a now deleted Instagram post, WWE announcer Greg Hamilton publicly called out Westside Gunn for using his voice without his permission.

Well @westsidegunn @buffalokidsgallery let’s hope that since you STOLE my voice for your incoherent kindergarten fables…that you saved up enough delivering for Door Dash….because….You….are…,” Hamilton wrote.

“You’ll be paying me for years….apologize and I’ll think about not collecting every dime for the rest of your life….or I can just get WWE lawyers….that’s ok too. Settle with my lawyer. And don’t EVER use my voice again….so wrong.”

He continued: “Tick… tock… the longer this goes, the longer I have in court… you ready to settle or do u wanna dance with WWE lawyers? It’s a slam dunk. Price goes up by the day.”