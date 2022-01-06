Maybe Gunna has taken a page out of Mike Jones’ book when back in the day when the Houston rapper used to give out his number to promote his music. Well, it’s uncertain if the Atlanta rapper gave out his real number, but the YSL rapper, whose Drip Season 4 album drops this Friday, took it to Twitter and shared a number to all of his two million followers.

He simply said, “Text Me P” and left this number (470) 206-3380.

Text me 🅿️ (470) 206-3380 — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 5, 2022

Maybe this is a promotional tool for his album, but it’s bringing attention to him. This isn’t Gunna’s first time publicly asking his fans to hit him up. Last year in May, Gunna took it to Instagram and asked his fans to FaceTime.

Yesterday, the “Drip Too Hard,” rapper shared his artwork, designed by contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, for the fourth and final installment of his Drip Season series.

DS4 EVER The Fourth And Final Installment 💙 1/7 pic.twitter.com/Grt8m1B7UM — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 4, 2022

We still have no details on DS4 except that it drops on Friday and at the very least, Future and Young Thug is featured on it. Last week, Gunna dropped a video snippet of a song that could possibly make the album.