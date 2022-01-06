For the fourth and final time, drip season its approaching us, and Gunna is ready for it. Yesterday, the Atlanta rapper released the track-list for his forthcoming album Drip Season 4 and it’s loaded with superstars.
Although, Gunna said that this would be the last installment of his Drip Season series, in the tweet that he shared the track-list with , he wrote “DS4EVER!!!!!!”
DS4 will include a ton of A-list artists including Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Drake, Young Thug, Future, Kodak Black, Roddy Rich, G- Herbo, Chloe Bailey, and more.
Prior to releasing the track-list for DS4, Gunna shared a snippet of what might be the first single from the album “Pushin P” featuring Young Thug and Future.
Gunna dropped his last record Wunna in May 2020 and fans have been in anticipation for this album from this YSL rapper for a little over a year now and it’s almost here.
Stream Drip Season 4 on Friday.