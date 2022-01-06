For the fourth and final time, drip season its approaching us, and Gunna is ready for it. Yesterday, the Atlanta rapper released the track-list for his forthcoming album Drip Season 4 and it’s loaded with superstars.

Although, Gunna said that this would be the last installment of his Drip Season series, in the tweet that he shared the track-list with , he wrote “DS4EVER!!!!!!”

DS4 will include a ton of A-list artists including Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Drake, Young Thug, Future, Kodak Black, Roddy Rich, G- Herbo, Chloe Bailey, and more.

Advertisement

Prior to releasing the track-list for DS4, Gunna shared a snippet of what might be the first single from the album “Pushin P” featuring Young Thug and Future.

Gunna confirmed his new album "DS4" drops on January 7pic.twitter.com/7XnobqT01O — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) January 1, 2022

Gunna dropped his last record Wunna in May 2020 and fans have been in anticipation for this album from this YSL rapper for a little over a year now and it’s almost here.

Stream Drip Season 4 on Friday.