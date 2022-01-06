Kanye West and Billie Eilish will headline 2022 Coachella, a spot that Travis Scott was hoping to secure. Variety reports Eilish will headline Saturday and Kanye will hold down the Sunday spot.

With one more headlining spot available, it’s believed that Swedish House Mafia will take on the “traditional” spot that typically is provided to a veteran act.

The festival is sold out and won’t be the first time Ye has headlined the show, previously having the spot in 2011. Coachella is currently planned for April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, CA. That date is tentative with the omicron surge currently altering many plans across entertainment.

