Just as all other major events at the top of 2022 such as the Grammys, the Sundance Film Festival will be postponed due to the current Omicron variant outbreak, putting the premiere of Kanye West’s Jeen-Yuhs documentary premiere on hold.

Organizers for the festival announced yesterday(January 5) that the Park City, Utah annual event that was originally set for January 20 will now be postponed due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases around the country.

“Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel, and other infrastructures across the country. And so, today we’re announcing: the Festival’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year,” read the statement from Sundance.

Netflix did confirm the premiere of Kanye’s new the Coodie & Chike-directed documentary, which chronicles the life of the 44-year-old Roc-A-Fella producer to the billionaire Hip Hop mogul he is today. “Shot over 20 years, this documentary trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist,” Netflix said in a statement.

Even though Ye isn’t directly involved in the film’s production, he signed off on the doc, which will be sold for $30 million later this year.