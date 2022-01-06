Lady London is hopping out first in the New Year for the women of Hip-Hop, announcing Lady Like: The Boss Tape. The new release will be available to fans on January 13.

The Boss Tape will be composed of hot freestyles from Lady London that will be available on streaming platforms for the first time. Joining Lady London the new release will be Makaela and Dub Aura.

“Okay okay, lemme breathe for a second,” Lady London wrote on Instagram. “Yal know how you’ve been asking me to drop my freestyles on streaming services ? Okay well, i sat down and curated the most perfect playlist. Comprised of 13 of my most frequented freestyles.”



She added, “Introducing, my star child: LADY LIKE: The Boss Tape”



You can see her announcement here and check out the tracklist below.

Advertisement