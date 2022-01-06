NBA Youngboy is gearing up for another release. The Louisiana rapper dropped off a new single and video “Fish Scale,” which is a prelude to a forthcoming mixtape.

The new release is produced by Otxhello and Ambezza, while the video is a house arrest creation. Creatively, Youngboy uses his home to create different scenes for the video. According to HipHopDx, the new release is scheduled for a near Jan. 14 release.

“Fish Scale” follows NBA YoungBoy‘s latest release, “Emo Rockstar.” Recently on Clubhouse, YoungBoy explained why he has developed an affinity for dark makeup.

“I like painting my face, putting makeup on,” he said. “I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and sh*t.” DJ Akademiks was in the room and asked YoungBoy to clarify, adding that he saw a photo of the rapper wearing black makeup.

“That’s one hundred percent real! That’s me being myself,” said YoungBoy. “Just, I don’t know. I feel comfortable that way.” He admitted that he made his engineer go to MAC cosmetics and purchase the makeup for him. “It give me like, the goth feeling, like rockstars.” The response to YoungBoy’s new look has been getting mixed feelings on social media.