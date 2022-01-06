Photos have surfaced online showing the man suspected of fatally shooting 37-year-old Memphis artist Young Dolph, wearing a PRE pendant and partying in a club with him.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department announced that they are looking for 23-year-old Justin Johnson in connection with the death of Young Dolph born Adolph Robert Thornton.

Johnson already has an outstanding warrant for violating a federal supervised release after a weapons offense, according to the statement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Johnson has also been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Paper Route Empire CEO Young Dolph was gunned down inside Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis on November 17, 2021.

Photos from the suspects Instagram page show Johnson wearing a PRE pendant on the chain on his belt loop. Paper Route Empire (PRE) is Dolph’s independently owned record label.

While an older picture has also surfaced with Johnson standing behind Young Dolph at what appears to be a club.

Additionally, TBI shared that they are offering $2,500 for information leading to Johnson’s arrest. While the combined agencies, U.S. Marshals, the Memphis Police Department and Crime Stoppers, offer a reward for finding Young Dolph’s alleged killer that stands at $15K.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Justin Johnson aka “Straight Dropp” has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous. They list him as standing at 5′8″ and weighs around 190 pounds. He has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

Police have not named the other suspect but confirmed that they are looking for two people connected with the shooting.

Security footage showed two masked people in sweatshirts who appear to be wearing gloves and holding firearms jumping out a white, two-door Mercedes Benz.

There is no official word if the shooting suspect was actually affiliated with PRE or Dolph knew of him but unfortunately he seemingly knew who Dolph was.

Young Dolph’s supporters took to social media following the discovery.

Straight Dropp killing Dolph don’t surprise me, it’s always the ones close to ya smh — PaperInMyPocket ♻️ (@babyjaws91) January 6, 2022

Trust nobody when you shining Rip @YoungDolph 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/GCzwExMPIo — Jay Wavey (@JayWaveyy) January 6, 2022

The internet knew Straight Dropp killed Dolph well before the police did. They been flaming dude on his IG and YouTube comments for a solid 6 weeks.



And the young Nigga was posting in designer and a RR. Yeah somebody paid him to kill Dolph — King Negronidas (@PierceFair89) January 6, 2022

Straightdropp downbad for that shit man — Part Time Kyrie.. (@Veedy_F_Baby) January 6, 2022