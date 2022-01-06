On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks, Joe Biden will deliver a speech targeting Donald Trump and his “singular responsibility” of empowering his supporters to invade the national landmark.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to speak at the Capitol building, the same location a mob of thousands overran a session that was certifying the Electoral College votes that would seal Biden’s presidential victory.

Yahoo! notes Biden’s speech will “lay out the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened,” according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Advertisement

Trump was scheduled to deliver a counterspeech today but opted to deliver it instead at a Jan. 15 rally in Arizona.