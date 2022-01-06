Jan. 6, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of one of the darkest days in American History – the storming of the U.S. capitol building. Last year, thousands of Donald Trump supporters and radical domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol, making entry into the building following the Save America rally that was held blocks away.

Since the Capitol attack, many have been sentenced for their crimes, but what may come as a surprise to many, or maybe not a surprise at all, over 50 members of the Save America mob are now running for office.

Politico reports at least 57 individuals who either were present for the attack or actually trespassed into the Capitol building and threatened the life of U.S. politicians are running for office. These selections range from the federal to local levels.

Two dozen rioters are running for Congress, state legislature, or statewide office, while others have already found placements on city councils and school boards. Even more shocking, three of the candidates for elected office are still facing charges.

“They’re going to try and twist it and bend it to fit the narrative that I’m a terrible human being, that I’m an insurrectionist and I know that’s coming,” said Ryan Kelley, who is running for governor of Michigan, to POLITICO.

The state of Michigan experienced its own Capitol attack. In April of 2020, the Lansing Capitol ground was filled with protestors that held guns in protest of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Dissatisfied citizens were attempting to force Governor Gretchen Whitmer to end the government-imposed quarantine and were fully exercising their right to bear arms while, according to Democratic state Sen. Dayna Polehank, forcing other Congressmen and women on Capitol grounds to put on body armor. Kelley was the leader is the co-founder of the American Patriot Council, which organized the Michigan rally.

