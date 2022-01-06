Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd, was wounded in a New Year’s Day shooting. Arianna was sleeping in her bed in a Houston apartment when several shots were fired into the residence.

Arianna’s father, Derrick Delane, told CNN affiliate KTRK that she is recovering, but received a punctured lung and liver, along with three broken ribs.

“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit,’ and I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realized my 4-year-old daughter was really hit,” Delane said. “She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep.”

Advertisement

The family transported Arianna to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition. “I’m really hurting at the moment,” Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, told CNN.

Houston’s Police Department didn’t report to the scene until four hours later, leading Police Chief Troy Finner to release a statement.

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible,” Finner said.

Inside the home at the time of the shooting were four adults and two children.