The Sundance Film Festival will not have an in-person event this year. Variety reports Sundance has opted to go completely virtual.

The festival is the latest event to fall to the omicron variety of cOVID-19, following the postponement of the 2022 Grammy awards. The festival was set for Jan. 20-30 in Park City, Utah.

“Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country,” Sundance organizers said in a statement to Variety. “The festival’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year. While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival.”

The Sundance Institute added, “as a nonprofit, our Sundance spirit is in making something work against the odds. But with case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk. The undue stress to Summit County’s health services and our more than 1,500 staff and volunteers would be irresponsible in this climate.”

📢 Despite ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures. Thus, #Sundance 2022’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online. More: https://t.co/orExAzKnEu pic.twitter.com/Q93P8p5J9Z — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 5, 2022

The Festival will begin Thursday, January 20, as planned. Our eleven days of online programming will proceed. We look forward to sharing the extraordinary work that fuels #Sundance, experiencing it together, and celebrating artists who will change the culture. — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 5, 2022