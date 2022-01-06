The Weeknd is preparing to release his new album, Dawn FM, this Friday. Ahead of the drop, Abel has released the full tracklist, equipped with a bit of what the new offering will sound like. Dawn FM is set to feature Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator, and Quincy Jones.

Jim Carrey gave some insight into the album on Twitter. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” wrote Carrey wrote. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”