Former President Donald Trump was set to address the press today (Jan. 6), the one-year mark of the Capitol riot by thousands of his supporters. According to Axios, those plans are off.

Trump released a statement citing “total bias and dishonesty” of the House select committee that is currently investigating the events of last year. Oddly, he also blamed the “fake news media” to who he intended to speak. Trump would reveal that he would instead speak at a rally that is scheduled for Jan 15.

Trump was reportedly set to “counterprogram” the messages that would be shared on Jan 6. that recalled the events and highlighted his role in urging the attack.

Also scheduled for the Jan. 15 rally is Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, who became a popular figure in Trump’s support.

‘I will be speaking in the pre-rally. There’s a lot of great speakers. They were crammed in,” Lindell said to Insider. “They said there’s gonna be 30,000 people. I say there’s gonna be 60 to 70,000. It’s gonna be huge.”

The rally will be held in Arizona.