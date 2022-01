Antonio Brown Turns to Music, Releases New “Pit Not The Palace” Single

With his NFL season seemingly done, Antonio Brown has dropped off a surprise single in “Pit Not The Palace.”

This isn’t AB’s first musical venture. The football sensation debuted his first single, “Whole Lotta Money,” in January 2020, with a music video that surpassed 2 million views and 10 million global streams. This isn’t AB’s last song; he has plans to release additional music in the future, as well as a full-length album.

You can hear the single below.

