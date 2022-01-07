Sir Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning movie star, civil rights activist, and trailblazer of Black Hollywood, has passed away at 94. Eyewitness News of Bahams broke the news, which was confirmed by The office of the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs as Poitier was a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Bahamas. Circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at press time. The biggest names in the culture are in mourning today following the news of the death of the iconic thespian.

BREAKING: Beloved Bahamian actor and former ambassador Sir Sidney Poitier has died. He was 94. A Broadway play about the trailblazing career of the visionary actor was announced last month. Sir Sidney's death was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/WVJFlog3tC — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) January 7, 2022

“Sir #SidneyPoitier, your brilliant light will never dim,” Lenny Kravitz tweeted with a collage of photos of him, Poitier and award-winning actor Denzel Washington. “The doors you opened and paths you created will continue to make way for those with a dream. You showed the world that with vision and grace, all is possible.”

He continued: “Your excellence will always be the benchmark. Rest in divine peace, Bahamian King. My love and condolences go out to your beautiful family.”

Director, Actor, Screenwriter Tyler Perry wrote a touching tribute to Poitier minutes after the news of his passing on Facebook that honored the actor’s work on film and life, like the late-Cicely Tyson, who also passed away around the same time in 2020.

“Around this time last year Cicely Tyson was releasing her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away shortly thereafter. Now, to wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away… all I can tell you is that my heart broke in another place. The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten. There is no man in this business who has been more of a North Star for me than Sidney Poitier. I’ll never forget inviting him and Cicely to fly to South Africa with me. Selfishly, I wanted to hold them both captive for the hours long trip as I literally sat at their feet and listened to their wisdom and experiences. It was life changing. All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your incredible gift. But most of all, thank you for being willing to share YOU to make us all better.”

Born February 20, 1972, in Miami, Florida. In film, Sir Poitier was best known for his iconic roles in legendary films Uptown Saturday Night In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. He won an Oscar award for ‘Best Actor’ for his starring role in the film Lilies of the Field (1963) at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964. Presented by Anna Bancoft, watch Poitier’s acceptance speech above.

Poitier served as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007. For his endless civil rights work, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009. “Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together,” Obama tweets on Friday afternoon. “He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans.”

Praised by the biggest names in black cinema for generations. Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Oscar, epitomized the essence of Black Hollywood. From today’s biggest directors to screenwriters to actors, all credit Sir Poitier for their acting DNA. “You were an incredibly beautiful, kind soul who changed the lives of so many, and a hero to all. The world was a much better place because you were in it, and we will miss you. RIP dear,” writes legendary actor Billy Dee Williams.

See other tributes from around pop culture below.

Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to his family and legion of fans. pic.twitter.com/zkYKFSxfKA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2022

“I'm on the porch of our little home on Cat Island in the Bahamas. Evening turns the sky a bright burnt orange. My mother and father fan the smoke from green palm leaves. My sister Teddy takes me in her arms to rock me to sleep.”



Rest in triumph, Mr. Poitier. Thank you forever. pic.twitter.com/j29bDNEqVl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier leaves more than just a trailblazing career in Hollywood. He established a legacy that broke down stereotypes and opened doors for Black actors who would follow in his footsteps. We honor his legacy and send strength to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/LiQnGG1J2C — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2022

A tremendous loss but what a life. I stand in celebration. https://t.co/QpsUjcDkZJ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 7, 2022

Sir Sidney…

Caribbean King

Hollywood Royalty

Civil Rights Warrior

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽#sidneypoitier pic.twitter.com/WW5r2vvXkd — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) January 7, 2022

We lost an elegant King today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. For not only opening the door, but for walking in this world with endless grace and excellence, so that today, still, we follow behind you, reaching toward the example that you set. Rest In Peace and in Power. We love you. pic.twitter.com/CP2ga9KiHu — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 7, 2022

We were all so lucky to share a culture with Sidney Poitier, and benefit from his hand in shaping it. pic.twitter.com/bJaQYFCI1u — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 7, 2022

RIP to a true gentlemen, legend, and the first African-American Academy Award winner for Best Actor Sidney Poitier. pic.twitter.com/FsKO8nQb7l — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 7, 2022

When Black men were suppressed &when we were overwhelmed by images that demeaned us, #SidneyPoitier was the man for the times,uplifting &enlightening us.When he said, “They call me Mr. Tibbs “, it sent a message of consciousness &hope around the world.I miss him so much already. pic.twitter.com/aQbk0ncqdY — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 7, 2022

Sir Sidney Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanne, 45, and six daughters.

The Source would like to extend our condolences to the friends, family, and fans of Sir Sidney Poitier. Rest in Peace.