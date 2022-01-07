According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own.

After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay was taken off the ventilator, which is always a good sign for patients infected with the COVID-19 virus. Slay’s brother Kwame Grayson sat down with HipHopDX to talk to them about the Drama King’s improvement, assuring his fans that he will not succumb to the deadly virus.

“He’s definitely not going to die,” Grayson said. “That right there…I’m not going to lie, I was jumping around. I was definitely happy. Kay Slay is a private dude and he didn’t tell anybody in the hospital who he was, and we was kinda getting average treatment. When they found out who he was, that’s when everybody stepped up the treatment. He was slowly fading away, but God didn’t let that happen. Everything in time and when they found out who he was, they got him powered up again. So he’s up and going. He’s like in a recovery state, but he’s definitely not going to die. You can trust me on that.”

As we originally reported, Hip Hop notables such as Ebro Darden, Drink Champs’ DJ EFN, Uncle Murda and others sent their well wishes to the Harlem native who appeared to be losing his fight with COVID, but it is now confirmed that Slay is indeed recovering. TheSource.com will update his condition as details are made available.