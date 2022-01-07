With the Omicron variant surging across the country and California events reaching postponement, a heavy cloud is beginning to loom over the Super Bowl set for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The NFL is already putting contingency plans in place, but what could it mean for the Hip-Hop filled halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre?

According to TMZ, the show headlined by Dr. Dre and set to feature Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg, could cause a loss of millions for Dre and the crew if the performance is canceled. Dr. Dre has Event Cancellation Insurance that would cover if the halftime show would be thrown off, but there is a Communicable Disease Exemption that would not cover the losses Dre would have if the performed is nixed.

Currently, the show is set to go as planned, and hopefully for Dr. Dre, and all of Hip-Hop fans, the legendary genre will get the moment on one of the biggest stages possible.

In October, The Source shared the announcement of the Dr. Dre-led halftime show, curated by Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years – from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd – and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”