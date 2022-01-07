Fans have been waiting for over a year for Gunna’s new album DS4Ever and now they can’t stop listening to it. According to Apple Music, DS4Ever is the No.1 album on the their top charts.

For the No.1 spot, DS4Ever had to beat out the Weekn’s Dawn FM album, which also dropped this morning. It also passed up the NBA Youngboy and Birdman From The Bayou.

Along with the top album, Gunna also has the top five songs on Apple Music’s Top Songs charts. Gunna’s “pushin P,” “private island,” “poochie gown,” “thought i was playing,” and “mop,” all beat out Kodak Black’s “Super Germlin.”

Advertisement

@1GunnaGunna

Also has the top 5 tracks on Apple Music's Top Songs charts. pic.twitter.com/bvCORhLGNd — Nahlej 🇯🇲 (@HesAlwaysWrite) January 7, 2022

This morning Gunna dropped his DS4Ever album after teasing this joint for over a year now. Who knows what took Gunna to drop, but this star-studded album featuring Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Drake, Young Thug, Future, Kodak Black, Roddy Rich, G- Herbo, Chloe Bailey is No.1 on Apple Music.