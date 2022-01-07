Everybody wants a piece of JAY-Z in a VERZUZ battle. If you ask Jim Jones who Hov’s opponent should be, he could only pick one person, Drake. Speaking with Scoop B at Bally Sports, Jones revealed no one else makes sense to him.

After reviewing Hov’s history, including being prepared for battles and going as far as thinking about throwing people on the Summer Jam screen, Jones could only land on one name.

Jay-Z vs. Drake in a Verzuz says Jim Jones on @BovadaOfficial: “Drake would be the top candidate to jump into the ring with Jay.”



“Drake hasn’t been here for the duration that Jay has been but, Drake has put out platinum hits every time he’s put a record out.” pic.twitter.com/dzNoBWXuB6 — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 6, 2022

He added, “The person I would say that would put up most of a fight would be Drake hands down. And I know that Drake hasn’t been here for the duration that Jay has been but, Drake has put out platinum hits every time he’s put a record out and we all know that every one single of Drake’s hits for the past 10 to some odd years that he’s been in this game which is a long stretch for doing music and he’s breaking a lot of records when it comes to entries.

Advertisement

“When it comes to 20 hits, I think that Drake would be the top candidate to jump into the ring with Jay. I know it’s a lot of different things that people say in regards to his qualifications and all that, but when we’re talking about hits and commanding everybody’s attention and making the fuckin’ stadium go crazy? Don’t play with that boy, ya dig? And I’m talking about right now.”

Drake makes for a better matchup for Jay than Kodak Black, right?