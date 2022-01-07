Juice WRLD at War With Himself In New Animated Video “Already Dead”

Juice WRLD at War With Himself In New Animated Video “Already Dead”

Although Juice WRLD is no longer with us, his music will live forever. Yesterday, the late Chicago native dropped a new video for “Already Dead.”

The song “Already Dead” comes from Juice’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons and in the anime music video, he’s doing just that.

Director Steve Cannon-directed turned Juice WRLD into a cartoon version of a fighting samurai who’s battling himself.

Advertisement

“Already Dead” also shows some unseen footage of Juice in the studio, performing, and vibing with his with friends. Then mid-video, Cannon used Juice’s voice as a voice over, in which Juice gave us an inspirational speech.

“Even if it seems like it’s impossible, it’s very, very possible,” Juice says. “So don’t get nervous if you have a big goal. Just chip away at it until you get to where you need to be.”

Fighting Demons dropped on Dec. 10, the rapper’s birthday and has features from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and Suga from BTS. “Already Dead” was the lead single.