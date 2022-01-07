Julia Fox has finally opened up about her new relationship with Kanye West.

In a talk with Interview Magazine, Fox said that she met West on New Years Eve in Miami and had an “instant connection” with him.

Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine 👀 pic.twitter.com/9usvFEBUZo — SAINT (@saint) January 7, 2022

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” Fox said. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

She added that while in New York, Kanye surprised her with a hotel room full of clothes, calling it a true “Cinderella moment.”

“I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she said. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” Fox said.