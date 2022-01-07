According to several confirmed reports, Kodak Black affiliate Syko Bob was arrested and hit with drugs, weapons and DUI charges yesterday(January 5).

There are few details regarding Syko’s arrest, however, according to jail records, Syko Bob, whose given name is listed as Jamal Smart-Cambetts, was hit with five charges, which include possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and DUI.

After surviving a drive-by shooting last year, the Sniper Gang is actually starting off 2022 as he closed 2021; with more media attention on his personal trials than his music.

Bob is due in court on Jan. 27 and Jan. 31. TheSource.com wil update this story as details develop.